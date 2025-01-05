PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $149.56 and last traded at $149.65, with a volume of 5213163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.31.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 210,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.