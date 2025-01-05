Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 454391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.