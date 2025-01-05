Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 5,717,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,795,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.43%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.