PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 53493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $479,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

