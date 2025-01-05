PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) was up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 115,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 83,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

