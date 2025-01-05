Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Financial Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Her Imports”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.54 billion 1.03 $235.00 million $0.58 12.07 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

This table compares Playtika and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 8.52% -144.73% 6.99% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Playtika and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 6 3 0 2.20 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Her Imports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats Her Imports on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

