Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.25.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Plexus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.91. Plexus has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $170.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $950,738.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,870.10. The trade was a 22.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,869.50. This represents a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Plexus by 62.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

