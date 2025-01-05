Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. 29,488,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 46,581,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 44.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,777 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

