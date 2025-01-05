Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) vs. Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Head to Head Comparison

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 997.56%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

This table compares Stevanato Group and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 10.47% 9.86% 5.79% Plus Therapeutics -225.07% N/A -154.56%

Risk & Volatility

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and Plus Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.09 billion 6.40 $157.62 million €0.47 ($0.48) 50.38 Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.48 -$13.32 million ($2.53) -0.49

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

