Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 21st

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of PLPC opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $631.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.