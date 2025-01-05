Primo Brands (PRMB) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Primo Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Primo Brands pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 19.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $4.84 billion $238.10 million 19.30 Primo Brands Competitors $72.35 billion $732.69 million 16.41

This table compares Primo Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Primo Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands. Primo Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62% Primo Brands Competitors 9.09% 19.71% 7.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Primo Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Primo Brands Competitors 192 654 1222 114 2.58

Primo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 27.98%. Given Primo Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Primo Brands competitors beat Primo Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

