ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 430,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 516,799 shares.The stock last traded at $70.56 and had previously closed at $67.56.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 120.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

