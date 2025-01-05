Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 17,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 70,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 55,256 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $949,298.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,207,358.06. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $871,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,456.24. This trade represents a 44.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

