QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 133,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 86,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

QMC Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

