QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $156.18 and last traded at $155.26. 1,041,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,917,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.64.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

