QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 4.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $27,710.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,978,820.83. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $607,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,337 shares of company stock worth $4,156,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.