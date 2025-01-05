QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.81. 7,313,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,596,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $607,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $65,056.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 763,337 shares of company stock worth $4,156,865. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

