Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 46.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) rose 46.7% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$0.54 to C$0.57. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Quisitive Technology Solutions traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 8,653,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average daily volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$153.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

