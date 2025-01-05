Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 46.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) traded up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$0.54 to C$0.57. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Quisitive Technology Solutions traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 8,653,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average session volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Ventum Financial lowered shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

