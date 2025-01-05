Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 46.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) shot up 46.7% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$0.54 to C$0.57. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Quisitive Technology Solutions traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 8,653,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average session volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$0.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

