Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.13. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 292 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

