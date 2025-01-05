QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,242,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the previous session’s volume of 643,780 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.37.
The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07.
In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,908,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,975,950.05. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
