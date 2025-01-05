Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $9.56. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 2,231 shares.
Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
