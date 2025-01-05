Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.99. 272,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 318,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.02.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Eric Bowen acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,134.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 24.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 300,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,598,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

