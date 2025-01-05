Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.25 and last traded at $72.34. Approximately 4,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Recruit Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.59.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

