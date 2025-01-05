Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.32. Red Cat shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 2,269,276 shares changing hands.

Red Cat Trading Up 10.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 392,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $4,451,528.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,121,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,802,323.32. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,188,312.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 558,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,913. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,930,441 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.