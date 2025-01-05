Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,399 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Regions Financial by 575.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after buying an additional 1,452,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after acquiring an additional 816,226 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

