Relx (NYSE:RELX) vs. Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Head to Head Analysis

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and Flywire”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.30 billion 9.09 $2.22 billion $1.69 26.88 Flywire $475.14 million 5.35 -$8.57 million $0.15 136.33

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Relx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flywire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Relx has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Relx and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Flywire 4.23% 2.49% 1.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relx and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 0 1 3.00 Flywire 0 4 10 1 2.80

Flywire has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Relx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flywire beats Relx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and data sets that help researchers and healthcare professionals to advance science and health outcomes. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

