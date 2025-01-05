Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $201.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $162.27 and a 1 year high of $220.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $6,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

