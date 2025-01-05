Reviewing Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -30.48% bluebird bio -565.74% -322.46% -53.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and bluebird bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics $452,000.00 6.79 -$6.50 million ($239.17) -0.02 bluebird bio $53.12 million 1.68 -$211.91 million ($37.40) -0.25

Risk & Volatility

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio 2 6 2 0 2.00

bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $49.14, suggesting a potential upside of 435.33%. Given bluebird bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scinai Immunotherapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company’s clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

