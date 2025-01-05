Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 229818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Helen Golding purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,820.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 3,682 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,447.50. This represents a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,079 shares of company stock worth $330,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,982,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 261,513 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 858,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 624,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

