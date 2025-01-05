Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.26. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 4,137,077 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rezolve AI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

