Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.17. 7,116,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,055,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Rezolve AI Trading Up 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

