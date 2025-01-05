Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €598.20 ($616.70) and last traded at €604.00 ($622.68). Approximately 248,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €614.60 ($633.61).

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €586.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €532.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

