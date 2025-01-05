Rigel Resource Acquisition (NYSE:RRAC) versus KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Head to Head Survey

Rigel Resource Acquisition (NYSE:RRAC – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Rigel Resource Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Rigel Resource Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Resource Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Resource Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 KONE Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rigel Resource Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigel Resource Acquisition and KONE Oyj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Resource Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.17 $1.00 billion $1.03 23.62

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Resource Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Resource Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Resource Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.98% 39.77% 11.49%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Rigel Resource Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

