Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Rio Silver alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Silver

In related news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.