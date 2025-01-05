RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

RSF stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

