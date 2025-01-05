RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

