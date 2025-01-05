RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

