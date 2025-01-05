RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

