RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RIV stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.