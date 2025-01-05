Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.91. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 17,188,368 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,443. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.