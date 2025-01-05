Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.08. 53,514,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 38,227,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $277,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,500. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 72.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,952 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

