Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.63 and last traded at $75.24. Approximately 452,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,165,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Roku Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $82,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,095 shares of company stock worth $5,661,038. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after buying an additional 856,401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after buying an additional 507,643 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in Roku by 470.2% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after buying an additional 445,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

