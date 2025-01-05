Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 553 ($6.87).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.14) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of RR opened at GBX 585 ($7.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,089.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20 ($6.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

