Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 150,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 806,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

