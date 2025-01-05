RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 298,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 876,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The company has a market cap of C$33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

