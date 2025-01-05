RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.47.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
RXO Trading Up 6.3 %
RXO opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RXO has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that RXO will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
