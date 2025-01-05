RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RXO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXO Trading Up 6.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of RXO by 11.0% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 17,310,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RXO by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 602,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RXO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RXO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,153,000 after purchasing an additional 176,041 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RXO has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that RXO will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

(Get Free Report

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.