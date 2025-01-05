Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $314.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.59. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $321.61.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.70.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
