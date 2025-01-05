Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $314.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.59. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $321.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.70.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

