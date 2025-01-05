Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 51894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $221,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

